PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is working to improve the Atkinson Municipal Airport.

The FAA has committed more than $2.2 million through a grant to help expand the airport’s apron.

The City will match $232,000 or 10% of the grant.

The expansion will create new parking for jets, separate from taxi operations, a new location for single engine tie-downs, and improve overall safety at the airport.

“We resurfaced the runway just recently years ago, and with that we were able to land and take off larger planes, but what we weren’t able to do is park them permanently,” said Quentin Holmes, Director of Housing and Community Development

The project is expected to begin in the spring of next year.

It’s estimated it’ll take four to five months to complete, depending on the weather.