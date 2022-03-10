PITTSBURG, Kans. — According to a recent economic profile — the City of Pittsburg continues to bounce back from the pandemic.

In fact, it’s seen growth in several categories. Residential permits increased by more than 220% in 2021. New commercial permits saw a 64% increase. The data company, Unacast, estimates the city grew by 2% over the past year, which is above the national average. A future source of growth could be the expansion of Highway-69.

“We’re going to have a four-lane highway to Kansas City that opens up the area to traffic, and also it becomes a location to relocate a business,” said Dr. Michael Davidsson, PSU Assoc. Professor of Economics.

According to Unacast, Pittsburg was the 4th fastest growing small city in the country last year.

Copies of the economic profile can be picked up at the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.