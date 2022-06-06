PITTSBURG, Kans. — Yesterday was the first day on the job for Pittsburg State’s new President.

Dr. Daniel Shipp began his duties on Monday as the university’s 10th President. He’s spending his first few days getting to know the campus more and getting to know who’s on campus, including staff and students.

He admits his family is in the transition phase as he, his wife, and three young children move from Omaha to Pittsburg this summer. And as far as goals for Pitt State, he’s approaching it with a “we” attitude.

Dr. Daniel Shipp, PSU President, “I need to find where I can add value to the work and vision that needs to elevate and move the institution forward. Very confident we’ll do that together.”

This summer, Dr. Shipp will focus on learning the traditions of PSU, from education on the budget to what makes the Pitt State community proud.