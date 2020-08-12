Pitt State to start classes with preventative measures

Pittsburg State University will open for classes Monday, August 17 and with that come additional precautions toward preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Leading those precautions is a pledge sent out to all PSU students to keeping themselves and others safe.

Pitt State president Steve Scott addressed students via email of the pledge, saying, “… The University’s goal is to reopen and welcome Gorilla Nation back to campus. More importantly, we want to STAY open and provide these powerful experiences all semester. Students play an important role in this goal. We ask that each student take the Pitt State Together pledge, committing to behavior that helps keep our campus and community safe from COVID-19. …”

Scott goes on to list the ways in which he asks the students to pledge to act. Some included ways are limiting exposure to others on campus, wearing a face mask at all times on campus, practicing social distancing, and more.

“… Now, perhaps more than ever, this important reminder calls us to do the right things to protect our individual and collective health, helping keep the University we love open,” Scott said.

Along with the pledge, all PSU students will receive a free, washable Pitt State mask to go in compliance with the mask mandate across campus. According to the Pitt State website, the university has given much thought to working to prevent the COVID-19 spread and are following CDC recommendations, having developed a Plan A, B, C, and further.

When it comes to course delivery, Pitt State wrote in a news article on their website that “The approach is not one size fits all,” continuing that it will customize depending on the course. The article explained the semester will feature classes in five different formats, each ranging from either fully or partially online to fully in person. The formats include: fully online, hyflex, hybrid, face-to-face, and other. It continued, describing what classrooms will look like, as many staff members worked to adjust rooms and find new spaces—like ballrooms in the Overman Student Center—to hold all enrolled students while socially distanced.

The article states the university’s goal is to hold classes face-to-face, but they have to remain flexible at any moment’s time to transition if needed.

“… We’re still not done with the unknown; there are many variables that can occur,” said Howard Smith, vice president for academic affairs, in the article. “What we can plan for is three months, maybe four, at best.”

Pitt State also announced in a news article that they moved fall break from October to November 23-24 and will then transfer classes to fully online November 27 to December 11. Commencement was also moved, set to take place November 20-21.