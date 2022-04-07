PITTSBURG, Kans. — Students at Pittsburg State are at work in their community, hoping to make a difference in the lives of someone other than themselves.

This is how they’re accomplishing that goal.

With finals and the end of the school year not far off, many college students are, understandably, focused on themselves.

Not so with students in the PSU Social Work Program. They’re in the midst of their community service projects. Those projects include collecting items and money for a variety of causes ranging from veterans, the homeless, to helping Afghan families resettle in the Four States.

“Some of them are concerned about food insecurity, about social justice, about child welfare, so whatever it is that speaks to their heart, they do something that will benefit that population,” said Dr. Kristen Humphrey, PSU Social Work Program Director.

“I organized a panel discussion that was open to faculty, students, staff, community members, and we got together and we had a conversation about how we can make Pitt State a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, I’ve also just expanded my knowledge on LGBTQ topics and issues in general, there was a lot I didn’t know going into it,” said Audrey Hartwell, PSU Social Work Major

“Right now students are in the midst of collecting items, collecting money, organizing panel discussions, and they’ve got two weeks to finish up and at that time they present the outcomes of their projects,” added Dr. Humphrey.

“I’ve learned a lot about communication and utilizing resources to try and create a movement towards change,” said Hartwell.