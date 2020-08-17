Pitt State releases on-campus COVID-19 numbers

Pittsburg State University released results today via a news release that 11 students tested positive for COVID-19, nine deemed “close contact,” and 11 still pending results. The university tested a total of 746 students this previous weekend over a three-day span from Friday to Sunday. Of these students, they were either moving into the resident halls or were early arrivals, which includes band camp, sorority rush week, and other activities from earlier last week.

Students who tested positive have either gone back home or found alternative housing in order to quarantine. The tests were conducted as saliva samples and then sent to a lab in Parsons with a 24-hour result time frame, according to Taylor Panczer, Pitt State’s COVID-19 case manager. Panczer holds a new position at the university, specialized for the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The university noted they are still waiting for some results collected Sunday.