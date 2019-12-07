Pitt State names Toledo’s Brian Wright as new head football coach

Photo credit: utrockets.com

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The search is over for Pittsburg State University’s next head football coach as Athletics Director Jim Johnson announced today that University of Toledo’s Brian Wright has been hired as the Gorillas 15th head coach in school history.

Wright served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach the past four seasons for the Rockets. The announcement comes two weeks after Tim Beck’s resignation, who led led his alma mater to the 2011 NCAA Division II National Championship, a pair of playoff appearances and two MIAA titles during his ten years in charge (2010-19).

“We are excited to embrace the dawn of a new era in the Pitt State football program and welcome in Brian Wright to the lead Gorillas moving forward,” Johnson said, per Pitt State’s press release. “Brian’s passion for the game of football and desire to help mold student-athletes into elite winners both on and off the field is contagious. The future is bright for our proud and storied program.”

Some of Wright’s accomplishments as part of the Rockets football program include: breaking school records for total offense (517.8 ypg) and passing offense (322.8 ypg), a MAC Championship in 2017 with an 11-3 record and a former nominee for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

The newly announced coach also made stops at Florida Atlantic for four seasons and two seasons at Montana State before his stint at Toledo.

“First, I’d like to thank Mr. Johnson and Dr. (Steve) Scott for their trust and belief in me to become the Gorillas next head football coach,” Wright said. “Every great organization has superior people and I’ve been nothing but impressed with the leadership team at Pittsburg State University.”

“My family and I are extremely excited to become a part of the Pitt State family. We are thrilled to have the chance to form so many new relationships with our student-athletes, alumni and the entire Pittsburg community. I can’t wait to lead the Pitt State football program into this next chapter of success and carry the torch for this proud program built by so many great coaches and players before.”

Pitt State plans to formally introduce Wright to the public during a press conference on Monday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m.