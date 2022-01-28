PITTSBURG, Kans. — A mural movement continues in Downtown Pittsburg.

The latest one is a 12×29 foot tigress on the side of Main Street Axe Company. It was created by nine students in the Department of Art at Pittsburg State University.

Hannah Kinsey of Grove designed the mural which was later scaled onto several panels and then assembled downtown.

“It gives the students the oppurtunity to show their work off and the great skills that they have, but also it gives them the oppurtunity to learn practical skills for their career, working with clients, writing grants, all of the aspects of public art funding,” said James Oliver, PSU Department of Art Chair.

The project was funded through a grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.