Pitt State announces resignation of Head Football Coach, Tim Beck

After 10 seasons as head coach and 33 total seasons on the Pitt State Football Staff, Pittsburg State University announced that head football coach Tim Beck would offer his resignation.

Per the official university release, “Pittsburg State University announced today (Nov. 18) that head football coach Tim Beck has resigned from his position. Beck completed his 10th season as head coach of the Gorillas Saturday (Nov. 16) with a 65-6 home victory over Missouri Southern State University. He compiled an 82-35 (.701) overall record as head coach … [Pitt State Athletic Director] Jim Johnson indicated the university will launch a national search to fill Beck’s position.”

Beck’s career record is 82-35 (.701) as the Gorillas Head Coach.

Before taking the head coach position, Beck was offensive coordinator for the Gorillas. He held that position in 2004 and guided the Gorillas offense to NCAA records in scoring, rushing yards, and total offense.

Beck also has worked with defensive ends, tight ends, wide receivers, inside linebackers, and quarterbacks during his career with the Gorillas.

Before his coaching career began, Beck was also a two-year letter-winner with the Gorillas as a defensive back for the 1985 and 1986 seasons.

In his final season as head coach for Pitt State, Coach Beck led the Gorillas to a 6-5 record. The Gorillas began the season on a five-game winning streak before losing five straight. Pitt State ended the season with a 65-6 victory over Missouri Southern.