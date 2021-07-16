Pitt State announces Peyton Manning as next speaker in Lee Scott Speaker Series

FILE – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton manning talks prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Denver, in this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo. More than two decades ago Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for a prestigious college award. Something called the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

PITTSBURG, Kans. — As part of their ongoing speaker series, a local university is inviting a famous quarterback to speak next month.

Two-time Super Bowl champion, Peyton Manning is the guest speaker at this year’s “H. Lee Scott Speaker Series: An Examination of American Life” at Pittsburg State University.

The series was created in 2015 as part of an over $2 million gift by former Walmart CEO and PSU alumni, Lee Scott, and his wife, Linda, according to PSU’s website.

Other guests from past years in the series include: Former President Bill Clinton, Republican presidential nominee Senator Mitt Romney, and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. “We’re thrilled to add Peyton Manning, who is not only a legendary quarterback, but an inspiring leader in philanthropy, to that list.” said Vice President for University Advancement Kathleen Flannery.

The event is set for August 30 at 6:15 PM in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at PSU.

Ticket sales begin July 27, with a limited number available to the public online at PSU’s ticket office site and in person at the PSU Ticket Office in the Weede for $30.

A limited number of tickets will go sale for faculty/staff in-person only at the PSU Ticket Office for $20 on August 3. Then $10 for students in-person only for 10 on August 16. Remaining tickets in each block will be made available to the public on August 24.

The Ticket Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday.

There will be no group sales; buyers are limited to a maximum of six tickets and must have IDs for each of the six individuals for whom they are being purchased.