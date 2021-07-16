Pitt State announces Peyton Manning as next speaker in Lee Scott Speaker Series

PITTSBURG, Kans. — As part of their ongoing speaker series, a local university is inviting a famous quarterback to speak next month.
Two-time Super Bowl champion, Peyton Manning is the guest speaker at this year’s “H. Lee Scott Speaker Series: An Examination of American Life” at Pittsburg State University.
The series was created in 2015 as part of an over $2 million gift by former Walmart CEO and PSU alumni, Lee Scott, and his wife, Linda, according to PSU’s website.
Other guests from past years in the series include: Former President Bill Clinton, Republican presidential nominee Senator Mitt Romney, and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. “We’re thrilled to add Peyton Manning, who is not only a legendary quarterback, but an inspiring leader in philanthropy, to that list.” said Vice President for University Advancement Kathleen Flannery.
The event is set for August 30 at 6:15 PM in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at PSU.
Ticket sales begin July 27, with a limited number available to the public online at PSU’s ticket office site and in person at the PSU Ticket Office in the Weede for $30.
A limited number of tickets will go sale for faculty/staff in-person only at the PSU Ticket Office for $20 on August 3. Then $10 for students in-person only for 10 on August 16. Remaining tickets in each block will be made available to the public on August 24.
The Ticket Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday.
There will be no group sales; buyers are limited to a maximum of six tickets and must have IDs for each of the six individuals for whom they are being purchased.