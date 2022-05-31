PITTSBURG, Kans. — An organization in Pittsburg is giving back to the community.

The Pittsburg Lions Club donated a lion-shaped drinking fountain and five park benches to the new splash pad in Schlanger Park.

To help pay for the benches, club members recycled more than 2,500 pounds of plastic bags.

“It’s really been an effort by our entire club. They worked so very hard. We were all excited to see it come to fruition and see that lion, especially installed. We are just very proud to be part of the improvements at Schlanger Park because the city has done so much work in that area. If we can be a small part helpful in to that we are happy to do it,” said Lori Horton, President Of The Pittsburg Lions Club.

Weather permitting, the city will install the benches soon.

No official word on when the new splash pad will open.