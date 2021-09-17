Pipe bomb explosion in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction police are searching for a suspect they say set off a pipe bomb early this morning.

Police were called to a home near Center Creek Park around 2:00 this morning about a device exploding in a yard.

Authorities say someone on a dirt bike-style motorcycle stopped in front of the home and threw a pipe bomb in the yard, which then detonated.

The police chief says this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Carl Junction Police Department has reached out to ATF to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the police department at (417) 649-7070.