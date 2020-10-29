Pink Drinks Help Pay for Mammograms

The Top Hat Traveling Café will make a stop at Freeman Women’s Pavilion from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, October 30. One dollar from every “Pink Drink” frappe sold will benefit the Helping Friends Mammogram Fund, a fund dedicated to providing mammograms to uninsured and underinsured Freeman patients.

The Pink Drink is a white chocolate raspberry frappe. The Top Hat owner has a personal connection with breast cancer and wants to do her part to help women with early detection.

“My grandmother, Darlene Wright, was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago at the age of 85,” says Jaclyn Hurtt, owner of The Top Hat. “She beat it! And after chemotherapy and a mastectomy, she was able to place her leaf on the survivor tree! She’d love to see this story of hope shared.”

Early detection is a key to surviving breast cancer and increases the treatment options available to women.

“Every woman should have access to a mammogram, which can offer crucial early detection,” says Michaela Bennett, Freeman Development Office. “Our Helping Friends Mammogram Fund ensures they can get the test, regardless of their ability to pay.”