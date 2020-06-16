Pineville’s ‘Jesse James Day’ Canceled

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The infamous outlaw’s festival in Pineville has been canceled this year due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Jesse James Day is an annual attraction celebrated in Pineville which pays tribute to the Wild West character as well as the 1938 film based on James which was filmed in around the town.

The event’s proceeds benefit the local fire department operations and equipment needs.

Following the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, the City of Pineville made the decision on behalf of attendees’ and vendors’ safety.