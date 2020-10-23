Pineville woman dies after a two-car collision

by: Chris Six

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – A woman from Pineville has died after a two-car collision Thursday afternoon.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 71 just south of Jane, Missouri.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. when a car attempted to turn south and pulled into the truck’s path.

The driver of the car, 35-year-old Jessica Reed, died at a hospital in Arkansas after the crash. There was an eight-year-old in the car with Reed, who is in serious condition. The driver of the truck is also in serious condition.

