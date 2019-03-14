Pineville man dies in multi-car crash Wednesday night involving a semi

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(JANE, MO) - A Pineville man dies after his car is hit by 2 others while trying to make a turn.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Ronald Longstaff was traveling on US-71 in McDonald County around 9 Wednesday night.

His car was attempting to make a left turn going westbound when it was struck in the side by a semi going northbound.

According to the official report from Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl G.H. Hendrix: FATALITY ACCIDENT - NEXT OF KIN NOTIFIED - THIS IS TROOP D'S 15TH FATALITY FOR 2019. NBR 2 [Jeep Liberty] ATTEMPTED TO MAKE A LEFT TURN AND WAS STRUCK IN THE SIDE BY NBR 1 [Semi]. NBR 2 [Jeep Liberty] THEN STRUCK NBR 3 [Toyota Camry]. DVR 2 WAS PRONOUNCED AT THE SCENE AT 2135 HOURS BY MCDONALD COUNTY CORONER B. J. GOODWIN.

