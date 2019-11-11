Pineville ceremony honors veterans

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Southwest Missouri veterans are honored with a special ceremony on Sunday in Pineville.

The American Legion Post 392 and the McDonald County Historical Society hosted a Veterans Day program.

The American Legion presented colors, and a piece of history was shared with guests.

Post 392 recently discovered the possibility of thirteen soldiers buried in the Pineville Cemetery.

These soldiers fought in the Civil War and in a battle on the south side of Elk River on August 12, 1863.

The soldiers are now thought to rest in the tomb for unknown soldiers.

One veteran says he’s just grateful for the endless support shown by fellow Americans.

Mark Bartley, American Legion District 15 Southwest Missouri Post District Commander, says, “I’ve been all over the world, and it’s heartfelt to know the support that we get as veterans. You hear it all the time, just people shouting, “Hey, thank you for your service”. You know, thank you for the support. That’s key.”

If anyone has any information on the soldiers buried in the unknown tomb at the Pineville Cemetery, call the American Legion Post 392 at 417-223-7660.