PICTURES: Overnight flooding in downtown Monett

This photo is courtesy of the Monett Professional Firefighters Local 2001.

MONETT, Mo. — Several places in the Ozark saw flooding overnight on Monday, May 17, 2021, after heavy amounts of rain including Monett, Missouri.

According to the Monett Professional Firefighters Local 2001, areas east of Monett saw between four to six inches of rain causing flooding in Kelly Creek which flows through downtown Monett.

The downtown area of Monett saw high levels of water especially on Broadway Street where these pictures were taken.







The Monett Rural Fire District also had to perform two water rescues and work on a motor vehicle accident caused by flooding.