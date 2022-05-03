PITTSBURG, Kans. — If you’ve never played it before, it’s probably only a matter of time ’til you do. The popularity of the game “pickleball” continues to sweep the country and the Four States. It’s kind of a cross between tennis and ping-pong and is played on a surface only about half the size of a tennis court.

One of the newest places you’ll be able to play the sport is in Lincoln Park in Pittsburg, where construction of six new courts is now underway.

“We had a user-group approach us and they wanted to know what the possibility would be and we had a really good response to the ones in Schlanger Park so we decided to take some funding and go ahead and convert these,” said Toby Book, Director, Pittsburg Parks & Recreation.

Book says there are still some existing courts inside the park that will remain for tennis.

He says the new pickleball facility should be ready for use in a couple weeks.

Book says Kansas Crossing Casino made a $10,000 donation to make the project possible.