PHOTOS: Protesters moving inside Kansas Statehouse

by: Mark FeuerbornPosted: Jan 6, 2021 / 01:39 PM CST / Updated: Jan 6, 2021 / 01:53 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Protesters have breached the Kansas Statehouse, KSNT News’ Capitol Bureau confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

(KSNT Photo/Rebekah Chung)

Similar to a situation in Washington D.C., where protesters forced the U.S. House and Senate into recess, eyewitness reports at 1:40 p.m. confirm there are protesters moving inside the first floor of Topeka’s capitol rotunda. The Capitol Bureau reports the protesters are gathered in a circle and remaining peaceful at this time.

Capitol police are waiting in the building now.

(KSNT Photo/Rebekah Chung)

This is a developing story. Stay with KSNT News for updates.

