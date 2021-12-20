Phone alert helps track down alleged Parsons wallet thief inside of dumpster

PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons man is in custody after a victim, along with authorities, retraced a stolen wallet back to him.

After responding to a report of a vehicle burglary Saturday evening, PPD officers arrived at the Cardinal Villas in the 1400 block of Broadway to learn of a man residing inside some dumpsters behind a convenience store.

Officers located this man, 41-year-old Roy Vincent Cruz, of Parsons, inside one of the dumpsters behind Pump-N-Pete’s and detained him.

Through an investigation police learned that the caller of the vehicle burglary had his wallet stolen from the car and knew of his debit card’s illicit use by notification on his phone: This alert led him to where the illicit transaction was made, Pump-N-Pete’s.

The cashier there told the victim that the man that had paid with his debit card just exited and went to the dumpsters to which they called authorities.

Cruz was later arrested by Parsons Police Sergeant Brice Dickens, during which, Cruz punched Dickens but was later taken into custody. Officers were able to locate the stolen wallet and debit card that were used fraudulently. A baggie of a ‘white crystalline substance’ was also discovered during processing and later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Charges are now being requested through the Labette County Attorney’s Office for the following: