Phelps County authorities search for missing woman

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo.- The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a woman who went missing on October 5.

According to a Facebook post, April D. Werner, also known as April Saunders of St. Louis, was last seen in rural Phelps County on October 5 and may be driving a black 2011 Ford Escape with a Missouri plate: XA4-F4U.

Saunders is 5’8″, 135 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to find her and would like anyone with information to contact Detective Alex Maurer at 573-426-3860 or the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at 573-426-2936.