Pet food drive benefits animals at the Southeast Kansas Humane Society

PITTSBURG, Mo. — One Southeast Kansas pet store is working to help out its local humane society.

Pittsburg’s Petsense is holding a shelter food drive to benefit the Southeast Kansas Humane Society.

The Humane Society is soley donation based so they are always in need of help to keep their doors open.

Petsense food drive is running until September 13.

If you donate pet food you will be entered into a drawing to win a gift box.

“This just gets us out in the community gets our community members involved with doing food drives we are helping not only the humane society, but helping the whole public get involved.” said Brett Nation of Petsense.

Nation adds beyond this food drive, they plan to hold several other drives throughout the year to help support the Southeast Kansas Humane Society.