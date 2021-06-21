Person rescued from Branson Mountain Coaster after being stuck for nearly two hours

BRANSON, Mo.- One person is in a Springfield hospital after being seriously injured at the Branson Mountain Coaster Sunday evening.

According to a post from the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152, emergency crews went to the scene around 7: 30 p.m. Sunday night to rescue toe person.

When crews got there, they found the person heavily entrapped under the coaster.

“Rescuers worked on scene for an hour and forty minutes on a very difficult technical rescue,” the post states.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says investigators with the Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are working to figure out the cause of the incident.