Person of interest sought in death investigation

CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a recent death investigation.

Nicholas Adam Carillo

The public’s assistance is requested to help locate 37-year-old Nicholas Adam Carillo. Carillo is a white male, and is 6 ft. 1 in. tall. He weighs approximately 275 lbs. Carillo has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia, Kan. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 11:55 p.m. He was wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and black sweatpants. Carillo fled the area on foot.

If you see Nicholas Carillo, or have information related his whereabouts, please immediately call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.