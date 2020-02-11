Person of Interest in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early afternoon Tuesday the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office created a person of interest post on Facebook following up on an attempted abduction back in January.

On January 31st, around 5:30 P.M. a white male matching the description mentioned in the post attempted to abduct a juvenile female at the corner of M Street and East Central on the NEO A&M Campus.

The white male is described as slender, roughly 150lbs, in his late 60’s with dark hair and dark eye color.

He was last seen driving an early 2000’s model silver or light blue Ford Focus station wagon.

If you have information regarding this case you are asked to contact the NEO A&M College Police Department at (918)-533-1243.