Permitless carry in Oklahoma to go into effect November 1

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma residents are getting ready for permitless carry to go into effect November 1.

It will permit residents in the Sooner State who are over the age of 21 to be in possession of a firearm without having a permit.

If you are in the military, you can be 18.

House Bill 2597 signed in February by Governor Stitt still prevents people from carrying in select businesses.

Schools can also set their own guidelines to permitting firearms on their premises.

Oklahoma will be the 16th state nationwide to allow constitutional carry.