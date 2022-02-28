JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people came out Monday in Joplin to show support for “The People’s Convoy” as it passed through town.

Hundreds of vehicles from semis to trucks and even RV campers passed by cheering supporters with American flags and signs just before 10:00 AM on I-44.

This convoy, along with many others, is a counterpart to the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” which sought to bring attention to mask mandates in Ottawa. Some of the vehicles seen in the American convoy even sported Canada’s maple leaf flag.

The convoy is expected to continue through Springfield, Rolla, and eventually spend the night in Sullivan.

Some American convoys originating in California made it their goal beginning last week to drive cross-country all the way to Washington D.C. by March 5th. In response to the incoming protest, The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the capitol. These troops, however, will mostly be used to assist with traffic and possible demonstrations.

The convoy comes as COVID cases see a drop in much of the U.S. with mandates and mask requirements being lifted from businesses.