BIG CABIN, Okla. — Hundreds lined up to show their support of truckers making their way to Washington D.C.

This afternoon the “People’s Convoy” made its way to the Big Cabin exit off the turnpike in Craig County, Oklahoma.

Supporters lined the streets along U.S. 69 and the Will Rogers turnpike holding signs and waving flags as the convoy made its way into Big Cabin.

The “People’s Convoy” is pushing for reopening the country after the pandemic and the end of all mandates.

The truck drivers started the eleven day cross country journey last Wednesday from California and are ending at the D.C. beltway area on March fifth.

“We came out today to support the truck drivers and our freedom mandates. We come out to stand for freedom in our little town and across the country,” said Monte Kleiboeker, Locust Grove Resident.

“I am very much for my science and for vaccinations. And I’m enjoying just being here and seeing the people that are standing up and being able to peacefully protest,” said Benjamin Morris, Kentucky resident.

“I’m just so patriotic and its wonderful to be around other patriotic people,” said Candace Turner, Sarcoxie resident.

The truckers are spending the night in Big Cabin.

Monday morning they are traveling on interstate 44 through Joplin, Springfield and Rolla and spending the night in Sullivan Missouri.