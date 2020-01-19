People gather together for Battle of the Bulge re-enactment

NEVADA, Mo. — Re-enactors and history buffs from across the nation gather in Southwest Missouri to relive a historic battle.

Camp Clark in Nevada held the annual Battle of the Bulge re-enactment this weekend.

200 visitors stayed in barracks just as living and working soldiers did in World War II.

Many guests come back year after year to reminisce about family members who’ve served, and they teach the younger generations about its important history.

John Wilson, re-enactor, says, “It’s keeping history alive. It’s a hobby. I believe in history. My father was in World War II, couple uncles in World War II, so just remember them and keep history alive.”

The battle ends Saturday evening with a warm meal for fellow re-enactors to discuss this year’s festivities.