Pedestrian Killed in SEK Vehicle Accident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ks. — A southeast Kansas man dies after being hit by a car on the side of a Montgomery County road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a car was driving north on U-169, less than a mile south of County Road 5300 around 8 P.M.

The car swerved to avoid an airborne object and hit a pedestrian in the right shoulder.

The pedestrian, 35-year-old Darrin Kebert of Cherryvale, died on the scene.

A second car was unable to avoid the object in the road and crashed into it.

The occupants of both cars were uninjured.