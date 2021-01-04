Pedestrian in Pittsburg struck by police vehicle; Condition unknown

PITTSBURG, Kans. — On Thursday night, December 31, 2020, at approximately 10:50 PM, a Pittsburg Police Department patrol car was traveling southbound on Walnut St., approaching the intersection at Kansas St., when the patrol car struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as 23-year-old Marco E. Dias. The officer immediately called in the accident and began to render aid to Mr. Dias, and additional first responder units from the Pittsburg Police Department, as well as from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to the scene.

Mr. Dias was transported by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment. Mr. Dias’ condition is unknown at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was contacted to work the accident report, and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information related to this accident is urged to contact the Kansas Highway

Patrol at 785-296-6800, or the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at our

automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477).