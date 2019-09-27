Pedestrian hit and killed by car in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man is killed in McDonald County after getting hit by a car while walking in the road.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old woman was driving south on MO-59, just north of Goodman, Thursday night around 10:20 P.M.

The woman’s car was trying to pass another vehicle, when it hit 26-year-old Pierre McWhirter, who was walking in the northbound lane.

McWhirter was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities do not know where he is from at this time.

The driver of the car was not injured.