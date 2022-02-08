NEOSHO, Mo. — A PB&J can be an easy nutritional meal for kids who are food insecure.

But it’s a challenge if you don’t have all of the ingredients.

That’s the purpose of a current “Share the Love for Neosho Wildcats” peanut butter collection drive for Bright Futures Neosho. Officials with the nonprofit say 16 oz. jars of peanut butter are part of the bags sent home with kids each month.

“Based on about 36 weeks of a school year, we go through about 9,000 jars of peanut butter a year which that computes to a little over $31,000 of peanut butter a year that we send home with our students. So these drives help considerably,” said Dee Dee Dowell, Neosho Bright Futures Coordinator.

Several Neosho area businesses, churches, and families are taking part in the collection drive.