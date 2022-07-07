Peak advisory in effect from noon to 8:00 p.m.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The excessive heat has resulted in Liberty Utilities issuing a peak advisory to its customers through at least tomorrow (7/8).

The peak advisory is in effect between the hours of noon and 8:00 p.m., when customers are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees.

This doesn’t pertain to seniors or customers who have medical conditions complicated by the heat.

Customers of Liberty Utilities are also being asked to postpone cooking during that time, as well as using a washer, dryer or dishwasher.

When not in use, you should also turn off and unplug fans, computers, monitors, chargers, printers, televisions and nonessential lights.

Officials say they are monitoring the weather and will provide updates.

More information on the peak advisory can be found, HERE.