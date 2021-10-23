Peace Church Cemetery offers tours

JOPLIN, Mo. — People dodged raindrops as volunteers with the Peace Church Cemetery Preservation Group took visitors on a historical tour Saturday afternoon.

Two tours were planned Saturday due to rising interest. While the morning tour was canceled due to rain, event-goers got through most of the afternoon event dry.

The cemetery contains the burial sites of Civil War soldiers and families who died from the Spanish Flu.

The preservation group will be hosting a work day at 8 AM next Saturday (October 30th) to clean up the cemetery.

They invite volunteers to bring shovels, wheelbarrows and gloves to help out.