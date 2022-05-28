JOPLIN, Mo. — Peace Church Cemetery is honoring veterans with its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

This afternoon the American Legion Post 13 placed flags at the headstones of dozens of veterans throughout the cemetery.

The cemetery also honored civil war veteran Littleton J. Perry.

Perry’s grave was recently found and this is the first time he had a flag placed at his gravesite.

The cemetery submitted an application to the VA to get Perry a marked headstone.

“We just appreciate those that served before us, those that are buried here. It starts at the Civil War, we have those buried here from the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II and Korean War. We just want to remember them and the sacrifices they made during their time period here on earth and we just want to say were not going to forget you,” said Jim Beeler, Peace Church Cemetery Caretaker.

The ceremony concluded with a 21 gun salute and playing taps.