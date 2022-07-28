JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of a historic cemetery need your help to help them keep up their facility.

Peace Church Cemetery is one of the oldest in all of Jasper County.

Founded in 1855, many Joplin area pioneers, as well as veterans of the Civil War, Spanish American War,

both World Wars, and even the Korean War have been laid to rest there.

But, more help is needed to help care for the final resting place for as many as 2,000 residents.

“Anybody that would like to help volunteer, we’d be more than happy to share with them some areas that could be weed-eated or mowed, and we have areas that could use a rider or push mower or weedeaters,” said Jim Beeler, Cemetery Association.

For more information on becoming a volunteer, simply call 417-529-0890.