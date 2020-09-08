Pea Ridge Middle School pivoting to remote learning Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 case

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge Middle School will pivot to remote learning for Wednesday, September 9, due to a positive case of COVID-19 following the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

In a Facebook post, all 5th and 6th grade face-to-face students and staff will engage remotely on this date. We will follow the schedule attached for remote learning utilizing “Schoology.”

Parents and students can find more information in our Blended Learning Plan here and on the Pea Ridge Ready to Learn page.

“We are currently tracing all probable close contacts; they will be contacted individually and will be directed to quarantine,” the post said. “If you are not contacted individually, then your child was not considered a probable close contact. All other Pea Ridge campuses will continue to learn on-site.”