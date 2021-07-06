Patrick Mahomes to host free clinics for football coaches

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw the ball during NFL football practice, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chiefs Trivia

Ultimate Football

Off the Air Webcast

Lamar Vs. St. Pius X

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inks a deal with USA Football to host three football coaching clinics this summer.

According to ESPN, Webb City High School coach John Roderique and Rockwood Summit High School coach Mike Bellars will lead the clinics. The idea is to show coaches the best way to teach athletes based on age and still level.

The free coaching clinics will be held in the following dates and locations:

  • July 27
    • Olathe, Kan.
  • July 31
    • Web City, Mo.
  • Aug 7
    • Kansas City, Mo.

Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies foundation is also providing $2,000 grants to 15 youth football leagues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission