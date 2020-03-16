Pathways United Methodist Church hosts event to help raise money for missions

ORONOGO, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri church congregation is battling it out in the kitchen to raise money for local and international missions.

Pathways United Methodist Church in Oronogo held a chili cook-off on Sunday.

Church members put their chili to the test and participated in a dessert auction.

This fundraiser benefits missions every year, including a trip to Puerto Rico last year, where members helped hurricane victims.

Brandon Haag, Pathways UMC Pastor, says, “We rebuilt the entire house for a family of eight, and we did that about a week and got to spend some good time on the beach as well. I think I worked the hardest I’ve ever worked and came back the most refreshed I’ve ever been as well.”

Money from Sunday’s event will go toward putting together supplies for the elderly and shut-ins that may need to quarantine because of COVID-19.