BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Part of Highway 166 in southeast Kansas will be closed next week.

K-DOT crews will begin the work on Tuesday in Baxter Springs. The project involves expanding the road to four lanes. Detour signs will be put up next week. Construction is expected to last through this summer.

This project is part of an ongoing effort to expand the highway and install two interchanges from Highway 400 to the Kansas-Missouri Stateline. That work is expected to be finished in May of 2024.