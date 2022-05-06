PARSONS, Kans. — Water services will soon change for the City of Parsons.

Commissioners, this week, approved new connection and reconnection rates. Both will now start at $25, instead of $10 for a new connection and $25 for a reconnection.

The new rates take effect on Monday.

City officials hope this will help address a previous loophole.

“We had people wait until their bill was finaled out, and then they would only have to pay the 10 dollar connect fee to get back on service instead of the 25, and so this just made it where it was 25 dollars connect fee and 25 dollar reconnect fee,” said Robyn Baker, Parsons City Clerk.

This is the first change in Parsons pertaining to the fees since 2005.