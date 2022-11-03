PARSONS, Kans. — Next week Parsons voters will decide the fate of a public safety sales tax. Parsons voters will be asked to increase the current half-cent sales tax to a one-penny sales tax that would go into effect on January 1st, 2024. This will provide money for both the Parsons Police Department and the Fire Department for things like ensuring competitive wages to retain staff, modernizing and replacing old equipment, as well as house fire and police together in a new modern facility.

“The sales tax, again it is critical for police and fire this year that an increase will help us to you know stabilize our wages for police and fire over the past 25 years. Both the police and fire department have really been a training ground for other agencies, larger agencies. They can pay much more competitive wages,” said Robert Spinks, Chief of Parsons PD.

Chief Spinks adds “Over the last 25 years both the fire and police departments have averaged a 20% annual loss of staff to other employers.”