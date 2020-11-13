Parsons SKIL Offices Close Until November 30, 2020

PARSONS, Kan. — All SKIL Resource Center offices in Parsons will be closed until November 30, 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, SKIL President/CEO Shari Coatney announced today. The closure includes SKIL’s headquarters office, its Assistive Technology Southeast Access Site and its K-Loan office, all located in downtown Parsons.

SKIL’s branch offices in Chanute, Columbus, Fredonia, Independence, Pittsburg and Sedan remain open at this time, Coatney said.

“We wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving, with reminders to continue taking Coronavirus precautions, including mask-wearing, hand-washing and practicing social distancing,” she said.