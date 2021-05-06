Parsons shooting leaves one in hospital; PPD searching for suspect

PARSONS, Kans. — The Parsons Police Department is searching for a suspect after a late shooting that left one in the hospital.

Wednesday evening, Parsons Police responded to the 2300 block of Crawford after reports of a gunshot. At the location, police located a 23-year-old white male who had been shot once in the chest. This victim had been standing in the home and ran out of the residence after being shot before collapsing in an alley nearby.

Authorities canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed witnesses while also processing forensic evidence. Police believe the shooting was a targeted assault and have begun running down their list of potential persons of interest.

“At this point the investigation is centering on confirming stories and eliminating individuals as we confirm alibies … “Like most shootings in Parsons, victims and suspects usually know each other and there is some triggering event that leads to violence.” Detective Lieutenant Sherri McGuire

PPD Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd emphasizes that rumors stemming from social media are not incorrect and that they are working to search for the facts.

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.