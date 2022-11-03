PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.

“This year is a little bit different. We’re going to collect those fines and instead we’re going to donate those to the “Shop With A Cop” program. We’re hoping to raise about another thousand dollars that takes care of about four or five additional families in the shop hookup,” said Robert Spinks, Parsons PD Chief.

If you would like to make a donation to the “Shop With A Cop” program you can contact the Parsons Police Department by telephone at 620) 421-7060.