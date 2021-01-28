Parsons PD Investigating Aggravated Robbery

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department is asking for help in identifying an Aggravated Robbery suspect.

On January 26, 2021 approximately 2:08 pm, Parsons Police Officers responded to Advanced America Payday Loans 2222 Main for a report of an Aggravated Robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene the suspect had already fled the area on foot. An initial description was broadcasted to the public though social media and the alert system on the departments website based on the description given to arriving officers.

It was reported that the man came into the store, brandished a black handgun and demanded money. The suspect was able to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer.

Officers reviewed video and canvassed the immediate areas looking for the suspect. The video showed the suspect to be a white male approximately 5’10”, medium build, wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and was wearing a mask.

It is now believed that the suspect was also wearing a wig during the robbery. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot leaving to the southwest from the business.

Parsons Police are asking all citizens and businesses in the area to review any form of video surveillance that may have captured the suspect fleeing. If you have any information, please notify the Parsons Police Department.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is times and incidents like this that the police need the eyes and ears of the public to bring this violent offender to justice. We will investigate all leads that are reported in this matter to bring the criminal involved into custody and bring closure to the victims involved.”

Detective Commander said, “We are thankful that the clerk was not injured during the Aggravated Robbery. Our thoughts go out to her in this traumatic event.”

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.