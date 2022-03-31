PARSONS, Kans. — The Parsons Police Department introduced the public to their new K-9, Morgan Thursday as well as her handler.

Morgan, an all-black 15-month old, female Labrador Retriever finished her training at Little Rock K-9 Academy back on March 25th along with her her handler, Officer Christian Smith.

Morgan specializes in narcotics detection and tracking – like the department’s other K-9, Karim. Morgan’s purchase and training was made available through a donation from the nonprofit group “K9s4COPS.”



Officer Christian Smith and K-9 Morgan.

PPD’s K-9 Program is funded by donations from community members and civic groups, the department noted in their release. All donations go to Karim and Morgan’s care. A plaque in their lobby honors all donors to the program.

According to PPD Chief Robert Spinks, Karim and his handler have been utilized in 65 incidents since they were brought into the agency with a total of 19 positive detections. Officer Smith and Morgan will work alongside Karim and Cpl. Kyle Shields for training.