Parsons PD asking for public’s help in murder suspect search

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons authorities are asking for help in finding a murder suspect.

On February 11, 2021 at approximately 1:06 AM Parsons Police Officers responded to an emergency 911 call at the Mendota Creek Apartments, 1500 South 25th for a reported shooting.

Callers and witnesses identified the suspect as Malcom Odom, 29-year-old, black male of Parsons. Odom was reported as fleeing the scene north bound on foot but was not found by law enforcement. The victim was identified as Levi Kendricks, 22-year-old, black male, of Parsons. Kendricks was pronounced dead at the scene by officials from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Odom who was released from prison on parole has a felony warrant for his arrest issued by Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC).

Police are continuing to search for the suspect and gathering evidence. We are partnering with Labette County Sheriff’s Department during this investigation. Odom, having been positively identified by witnesses, makes him the prime suspect and not just a person of interest.

Malcolm Odom

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “This is a terrible loss of life and it will hurt the family of the victim as well as the community. Any loss of life is regrettable and the family and loved ones of the victim are in our thoughts. The out-pouring of information in this case will surely bring a positive conviction and conclusion for this case. Please continue to let officers know if you have any information that could leads to the arrest of Odom.”

Odom should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please call 911 and report his location do not approach. This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.